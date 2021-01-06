UNC Health hospital in Lumberton at maximum capacity; some patients face ‘extensive delays’

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials at a Lumberton hospital are asking the public to find alternative places for treatment as all staffed beds at the facility are occupied.

UNC Health Southeastern administrators recommend the public to see their “family physician or use local clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care.”

“We are urging our community to evaluate their health care needs to determine the most appropriate place from which to seek care at this time,” said Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief operating officer. “Persons with true emergencies, such as trauma or chest pain, should not hesitate to come in for emergency care.”

Patients who come to the hospital with minor health issues will face “extensive delays,” Cox said.

Those who are sick and in need of non-emergency care are encouraged to visit local walk-in clinics.

The walk-in clinics include Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke, and Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville.

