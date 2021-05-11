UNC Health in Lumberton now offering COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12-15

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15, according to a press release.

The emergency use authorization granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been expanded to include kids 12-15, UNC Health said.

COVID-19 vaccines are administered at UNC Health Southeastern every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall. The clinic accepts walk-ins or those who have made appointments.

You can make an appointment by going here and clicking on “Get Vaccinated.”

Anyone ages 12-17 who want to receive the vaccine will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There is no cost for the vaccine.

The clinic is located at 2934 N. Elm St., Suite B, in Lumberton. For more information, call (910) 272-1175.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine in persons aged 12-15.

The ACIP will vote to expand the use of the vaccine in the lower age group.

