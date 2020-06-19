UNC System names new president following board of governors vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina System has named its new leader following a vote Friday morning by the board of governors.

Peter Hans, president of the North Carolina Community College System, has been named the new president of the UNC System.

Hans served as the state head of community colleges for the past two years and will now replace Interim President Dr. Bill Roper.

As president of the NCCCS, Hans oversees 58 colleges across North Carolina and close to 700,000 students, which is the third-largest system of higher education in the United States, according to a press release.

“Peter has long distinguished himself as a visionary leader who not only understands, but who is leading the charge for the future of higher education,” said UNC Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey in a press release. Ramsey also served as co-chair of the search committee. “We believe there is no one better suited to lead our university system into the future—even if the future may be very different than the one we all thought it would be six months ago. We are delighted to have Peter Hans as our new president and look forward to the transition process.”

“Public education has been the cornerstone of my life and helped shape my years of public service,” said President-elect Hans in the release. “My goal is to make higher education more affordable for more North Carolinians so we can extend opportunity to all of her citizens.”