Live Now
NORAD Santa Tracker

UNCC shooting victim Riley Howell to be immortalized as a Jedi in Star Wars universe

North Carolina news

by: WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte shooting victim Riley Howell, will be immortalized as a Jedi, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.

The Jedi are guardians of peace and justice in the Star Wars universe.

Howell was 21 years old when he and another victim student were killed in the UNCC shooting in April. Howell died trying to protect other students from the shooter.

Officials at Lucasfilm, the Star Wars production company, wrote a letter to Howell’s family:

“Riley’s courage and selflessness bring out the Jedi in all of us. We hope that you may rejoice in his memory, and we join you in honor his life and example.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss