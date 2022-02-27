GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We all can remember our first time watching Simba explore the ideas of “becoming king,” the moment Scar pushes Mufasa to his death, the happy jingle of “Hakuna Matata” and the moment Simba rises up to his destiny.

As families get to experience that on the big stage at the Tanger Center during the touring performance of the Broadway classic, one UNCG professor is connecting with the play in a much more personal manner.

“Every time I see it, I see something different,” Duane Cyrus said.

He has experienced “The Lion King” performance more than most people because for a whole year, he was one of the performers on stage.

“It’s beautiful,” Cyrus explained as he watched the promotional video play outside of the Tanger Center theater.

“Some of the promotional clip that Disney still uses is from my cast…22 years ago,” he said.

Cyrus was cast as a featured dancer in the 1999 London production of “The Lion King.”

He was the only US citizen to perform in the play when it opened on Oct. 19 in 1999.

“I was considered a featured dancer, so they changed some of the tracks. I did several specialty things. There’s something called the buzzer poll – there use to be a ballet called “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” I was the bird man that came out at the beginning and the end,” he said.

At the time, Cyrus had planned to attend graduate school, but those dreams were put aside to take hold of this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

During his year-long run as a cast member, he performed eight times a week and got the chance to meet Charles, Prince of Wales.

He even saw the queen for a brief moment.

“After one of our shows, we all went to grab a pint…a few feet from where we were sitting, the queen was sitting in her car with a light on her,” he said.

After his year as a performer, Cyrus left the production and moved back to the United States to go to graduate school to fulfill his dream of teaching the next great generation of dancers.

He even established his own multi-disciplinary art organization: “Theater of Movement”.

“I left London with a real appreciation of musical theater,” he said.

Though he’s seen the show multiple times in the past, the more special attendance was Wednesday night when he sat down in the Tanger Center to see it in Greensboro.

“I’m always going to see something with a critical eye, but I also…let it go, and just enjoy the show,” he said.