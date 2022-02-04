Uncle arrested in Louisiana for 2017 murder of 5-year-old NC girl, officials say

(Left) David Prevatte, courtesy of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. (Right) Paitin Fields, courtesy of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in Louisiana for the 2017 murder of his 5-year-old niece in Pender County, authorities announced Friday.

Paitin Fields was strangled to death in November 2017. More than four years later, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced charges against her uncle, David Wesley Prevatte.

Prevatte was taken into custody by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisana. He is awaiting extradition back to Pender County to face prosecution for first-degree murder, first-degree statutory rape, and statutory sex offense with a child by adult, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said.

Prevatte had been arrested in April 2018 on unrelated charges. He was publically named a suspect in the murder case about two months later.

“This has been an ongoing investigation and I am extremely pleased and proud of the effort that has been put into this investigation by my personnel,” Pender County Sheriff John Thomas Wells said. “I also would like to express my thanks to Sheriff Craig Webre and his staff in Lafourche Parish for assisting our investigators with taking Prevatte into custody.”