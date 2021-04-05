UNC’s Friday Center receives 8,900 vaccine doses ahead of Group 5 eligibility

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re 16 or older and would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot in North Carolina, you’ll become eligible on Wednesday and can receive a shot that day at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Friday Center.

UNC Health says it has received nearly 21,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute this week, including 8,900 at the Friday Center.

Officials say the dosage amount is the highest weekly allocation since UNC Health began providing vaccines in January.

“UNC Health has now administered more than 300,000 doses across all our clinics. It’s exciting to see the supply increase, and our clinic teams continue to work hard to get shots into arms as quickly as possible,” said UNC Health Director of News Alan Wolf.

