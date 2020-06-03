UNCW announces revised schedule for the fall semester

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Officials with the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Tuesday announced the school’s plans for the upcoming fall semester.

UNCW’s academic year will begin on Aug. 10 with the first day of classes for students occurring on Aug. 19. Fall break will be canceled so students can finish classes before Thanksgiving.

Final exams will take place online only, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.

For any classes requiring exams that cannot occur online, faculty will make plans for all instruction and in-person exams to take place before Thanksgiving.

Courses scheduled in the OAP calendar shall remain as scheduled.

UNCW officials said in the coming weeks they will share plans for when and how employees and students will return to campus.

