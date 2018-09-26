UNCW classes now to resume Oct. 8

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Classes at UNCW will now resume on Oct. 8, according to the latest message sent to students Wednesday.

Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli had hoped to have employees back to work this week with classes starting on Oct. 1, but must delay the return of students due to significant repairs underway at Galloway and Cornerstone halls.

Students can now return to campus Oct. 6 and employees will be back at work Oct. 1.

"Over the past couple of days, we have been made aware of nearly a hundred additional off-campus students displaced by the storm and in need of housing assistance," Sartarelli wrote. "In addition, as our employees have been able to return to Wilmington, they have discovered substantial damage to their homes – in some cases, total loss."