UNCW professor Mike Adams’ death ruled suicide, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – UNCW professor Mike Adams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Adams’ home located at 328 Windsong Road in the Bayshore community around noon on Thursday, July 23 for a check welfare call.

A 911 caller told New Hanover County dispatchers that they were concerned about Adams after they hadn’t heard from him in days and his car hadn’t moved, according to records released by the county. The caller added that Adams had acted erratically prior and was likely under a lot of stress.

When deputies managed to gain entry into the home, they found Adams deceased in a bedroom.

“Detectives began their investigation in partnership with the medical examiner and it was ascertained that Mr. Adams committed suicide with a single gunshot wound to the head,” the news release stated.

No one else was in the home at the time of the incident and no foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office says.

Adams, the controversial UNCW professor who taught criminology and sociology, was set to retire from the university in a little over a week.

In June, UNCW announced it reached a deal with Adams to retire on Aug. 1 following a series of inflammatory comments Adams made on his social media accounts.