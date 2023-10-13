BOONE, N.C. (WBTW) — A spokesperson for Appalachian State’s athletic department denounced fans who appeared to throw trash and beer cans onto the field at Coastal Carolina players following CCU’s 27-24 win on Tuesday.

“App State athletics takes pride in providing an exceptional experience for all visitors,” the spokesperson said in a statement to News13. “It’s unfortunate that the behavior of a few attendees is reflecting poorly on what overall was a fun and positive fan experience.”

The victory, in front of 34,252 spectators, moved the Chanticleers to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Sun Belt Conference while the Mountaineers fell to 3-3 and 1-1.

The win also marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever win in Boone.

To watch the video, click here.