WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A maintenance technician was arrested Thursday, Oct. 27, after an internet crimes against children investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Belk, 48, of Waxhaw, is charged with one count of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony secretly peeping.

Jamie Belk (Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say the investigation began after a tip that Belk possessed images flagged as child pornography.

After additional evidence was gathered (including forensic examinations of Belk’s electronic device), he was apprehended.

“We have taken immediate action to suspend Jamie Belk’s employment with Union County without pay while these serious allegations are investigated,” said Union County Manager Mark Watson.

Belk is currently being processed into the Union County Jail.