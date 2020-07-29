United Way of North Carolina launches survey looking at impact of COVID-19 on families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The United Way of North Carolina has released a new statewide survey meant to assess COVID-19’s impact on communities across the state.

The organization is inviting all families in North Carolina to participate in their survey.

“United Way would like to give a voice to those individuals and families experiencing hardships, some for the first time ever, due to the impact of COVID-19,” Laura Zink Marx, United Way of North Carolina President and CEO, said in a release.

According to the United Way, many families in the state “were led by workers unable to earn enough to cover basic expenses and save for an unexpected crisis or job loss” before the pandemic even hit.

The survey will ask for information on a variety of topics, including job changes, schooling and childcare challenges, the most pressing concerns, and economic changes families are now dealing with.

“If you’ve felt the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic, we would appreciate your taking the time to complete the 10-minute survey,” Marx said. “United Way wants to hear your voice so we can best help inform solutions in local communities. Complete this survey.”

The online survey will be open through Aug. 21 and a preliminary report on the outcomes will be released in September, the organization said.

