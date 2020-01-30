Unknown substance sprayed in woman’s face during NC road rage incident

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville woman was treated for eye irritations after she was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance by the driver of another vehicle in what is being described as a road rage incident.

High Point police say the reported incident happened on Eastchester Drive Tuesday shortly before 4 p.m.

A woman and her 16-year old daughter were traveling south through the construction zone over the I-74 bridge. At one point they tried to merge into a lane and nearly collided with the driver of a black Chrysler 300.

“Before I realized they were getting over, I pulled out. I don’t think they liked that,” the driver told 9-1-1 operators over the phone.

Authorities say that the two drivers continued down the road, and at one point had pulled up side-by-side at a stoplight.

“They were staying stuff,” the woman said as she detailed the actions the other driver was allegedly doing.

Authorities say both drivers made gestures before the drove to the next stoplight at Centennial Street and Eastchester Drive.

This is when the driver of the Chrysler allegedly pulled out something and began to spray the side of the woman’s car. When she rolled her window down, authorities believe the driver of the Chrysler sprayed the woman in the face before driving away.

“They actually spray stuff on me, and my car, in my mouth, and it got on my eye … My eyes started burning. It’s in my mouth a little bit,” she told 9-1-1.

The woman was treated at the hospital for a burning sensation on her face.

Police are actively searching for the driver of the Chrysler.

