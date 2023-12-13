SLED HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The mountains are filling up with people trying to get in on the winter fun, but National Park Service officials are concerned about the number of people trying to join in on the fun.

Park rangers have decided to close an area locally known as “Sled Hill,” near milepost 294.5. The hill is located at the intersection of Shulls Mill Road and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“The growing popularity of winter recreation activities in this area unfortunately can no longer be accommodated. The area was not designed for snow play or a high level of pedestrian use, and these activities, combined with roadside parking, have created a dangerous situation for park visitors,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout.

Effective immediately, all winter activities including sledding, tubing, skiing, and snowboarding are prohibited. In addition, NPS is prohibiting parking along the nearby Parkway administrative access road and portions of Shulls Mill Road within park boundaries.

“In recent years staff have witnessed multiple near misses of adults and children with passing vehicles due to unsafe conditions, high volumes of traffic, and poor sight lines. While we know that this will be disappointing to many of our winter visitors, we must take this action in the interest of visitor safety,” Swartout said.

Blue Ridge Parkway officials say park staff will install closure fencing and signage in the area, Anyone found not in compliance with the closure order may be cited.