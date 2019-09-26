Unsealed warrants point to more victims of NC principal accused of having sex with students

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Newly unsealed court records say a Lincoln County principal arrested in June on charges of having a sexual relationship with a student engaged in similar behavior with multiple students.

Tony Worley was arrested on June 25 and charged with multiple counts of indecent liberties and sex activity with a student.

Until days before his arrest, Worley, 56, had been the principal at Lincolnton High School. He voluntarily resigned after being suspended after a student contacted school district administrators with allegations he had exchanged sexual messages with Worley.

WBTV has previously reported on search warrants executed at Worley’s home and office.

But a judge had sealed nearly a dozen other search warrants issued for various cloud computing accounts that police said belonged to Worley. Most of the accounts were iCloud accounts registered to various email addresses Worley used. One warrant was for a Google account.

The affidavits submitted by a detective with the Lincolnton Police Department includes new details about Worley’s alleged behavior and of evidence they found when executing the first set of search warrants on Worley’s home and office.

According to the affidavits, Worley told the student who originally reported his communication to authorities “that he has sexually explicit photos and videos of other high school students and offered to send them.”

The affidavit went on to say that Worley “said he has engaged in sexually explicit activity with a high school student,” and went on to say that he ‘offers and allows for high school students to use hsi personal residence to engage in sexual activity.”

“During the course of the investigation, investigators learned of additional victims involving Tony Lee Worley,” the affidavit said. “Another victim (name omitted), indicated he communicated with Tony Lee Worley via iMessage, FaceTime and other chats (including SnapChat) between the years of 2017-2019.

Worley has not been charged with any additional crimes related to any other victims. Nor has he pleaded guilty to any charges to date.

A lawyer for Worley has previously declined to comment on behalf of his client.

