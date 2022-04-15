RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Unvaccinated people in North Carolina are more than 30 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are both fully vaccinated and boosted.

For the first time, a weekly report from the state Department of Health and Human Services included updated mortality rates for boosted people while also updating those rates for unvaccinated and vaccinated people for the first time in months.

The agency says for the four weeks from March 6-April 2, unvaccinated people died at a rate of 2.6 for every 100,000 people. Those who were fully vaccinated and received booster shots died at a rate of 0.13 for every 100,000 people.

Both of those rates were adjusted for age, and NCDHHS says the unvaccinated were 30.25 times more likely to die of the disease than those who got booster shots.

NCDHHS also says 3.4 percent of the more than 3 million boosted people in the state have reported a breakthrough case, compared to more than 14 percent of the nearly 3 million who are fully vaccinated but did not get a booster shot.