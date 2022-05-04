RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Red wolves are extremely endangered, and North Carolina is the only area with confirmed wild red wolves, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Federation.

The NC Wildlife Federation states that there are roughly only 15 wild red wolves now.

And, the federation is giving you the chance to learn about the wolves and see them in their natural habitat through the use of technology.

The Red Wolf Center at Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge in Columbia, N.C. has installed webcams that show what life is like for a pair of red wolves.

The pair, a 14-year-old male and an 8-year-old female, cannot be released into the wild according to the North Carolina Wildlife Federation.

To view the red wolves and learn more about the species and how to support conservation efforts, click here.