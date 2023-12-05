BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) — After a bit of snow hit Monday in western North Carolina, the mountains in our state are forecast to get some real snow by mid-day Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for North Carolina areas above 3,500 feet — and for all of Avery County — through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Snow fell in some areas, including Beech Mountain on Monday.

Snow falling in Beech Mountain, North Carolina on Monday. Photo from Tyler Penland

“The highest peaks in the Smokies may receive 6+ inches” of snow, forecasters said, adding that there could be wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Up to eight inches of snow is forecast in the Mount Guyot area on the North Carolina border. Roan Mountain is forecast to get up to six inches of snow.

Areas with elevations around 3,500 feet are forecast to get between three and four inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” forecasters warned.

Snow will begin in the northern part of the North Carolina mountains by 7 p.m. with snow spreading south.

“The heaviest snowfall is expected between midnight tonight and dawn Wednesday morning. Lighter snow showers may linger into late morning or early afternoon Wednesday,” weather service officials said late Tuesday afternoon.

The Winter Weather Advisory includes Ashe Watauga Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Graham and Watauga counties.

“A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities