GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An attorney was killed in a shooting on Monday when police found two people dead from gunfire in a Goldsboro law office.

The shooting happened Monday at the Riddle & Brantley Law Firm in the 600 block of North Spence Avenue, according to a previous statement from police.

On Tuesday, Goldsboro police said Patrick White, 42, was killed during this shooting and the suspect is 46-year-old Francisco Sanchez, who also was also killed in the shooting.

CBS 17 previously reported that James Crearer, who works at a gas station across the street from the firm, recalled the moments he heard the sirens and saw police coming to the scene.

“We saw [police] coming from both directions; I heard the sirens,” Crearer said. “At first, I didn’t know what was going on, but I knew it was something that was intense because I saw the cops when they came out of the cars–they had their guns out already.”

Others, who spoke with CBS 17 off-camera, shared how traumatizing this is and that they were not able to sleep last night after what happened.

