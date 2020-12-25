UPS truck crashes in NC, spilling packages on I-77 on Christmas Eve

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol says dozens of packages spilled from a UPS tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 in Iredell County on Christmas Eve.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday, on I-77 South near the 43-mile marker in Iredell County.

Troopers said a United Parcel Service (UPS) tractor-trailer was traveling south, ran off the road to the right, drove through the guardrail, and jackknifed into woods.

The driver was not injured; a passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited for failing to maintain lane control, Highway Patrol said.



Much of the load of packages was spilled onto the ground. UPS representatives were on scene and planned on the recovery and transfer of the packages to another vehicle.

Several large wreckers are part of the cleanup process.

One lane was closed for several more hours on Thursday, the highway patrol said.