GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department responded to a call this morning in regards to a hit and run at a local KFC restaurant.
Officials said the KFC employee arrived this morning and reacted after he didn’t get the paycheck he thought he was entitled to.
The employee struck the restaurant with his white Ford Explorer.
No one was hurt.
Code Enforcement is coming to look at the restaurant to see if they continue to operate, officials said.
The driver has significant injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Upset over paycheck, NC KFC employee slams SUV into building, suffers ‘significant injuries’
- Massachusetts lawmakers consider allowing 16-year-olds to vote
- Local Viral Dancer Shines in Amazon Original Movie
- Tuesday, January 21st : Local Viral Sensation “Smashes” Amazon Movie Role
- Greta Thunberg calls for end to all fossil fuel investment ‘now’ at Davos forum
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now