RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ahead of fall, otherwise known as “respiratory virus season,” the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has put out a batch good-to-know information before it arrives.

The state of COVID in NC

In recent weeks across the country and in North Carolina, an increase in COVID-19 metrics has been seen, the NCDHHS said Wednesday. These metrics include hospital admissions and emergency department visits.

The main areas that show the upward trends are the early warning wastewater monitoring system and the North Carolina Respiratory Virus Dashboard.

“We expect COVID-19 trends to rise and fall. While the public health emergency in response to COVID-19 has ended, COVID-19 is still with us and we expect it to continue to be with us,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer.

“Some people, including older people, people with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness with COVID-19,” she added.

More illnesses to prepare for this fall

Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are two other seasonal viruses that cause respiratory infections and can also cause severe illness and even death. These viruses are more likely to have severe impacts for older adults, young children, and those with underlying medical issues.

Flu and RSV infections typically peak between December and February, but the NCDHHS said the timing has been less predictable since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19, flu and RSV were all spreading widely at the same time last fall, causing many infections and putting stress on the healthcare system and hospital capacity.

Tips and tools for staying healthy

Wednesday’s message from the department shared the top tips and tools available to all for protecting themselves against COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Here’s what it advised:

Stay up-to-date with vaccines

Ensure you are up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines. An updated COVID-19 vaccine is set to be authorized and available this fall. The updated booster is expected to be available by the end of September.

Get your seasonal flu vaccine, preferably in September or early October. Everyone 6 months and older is advised to get a flu vaccine every year, especially people at higher risk for more severe illness. The flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered at the same time.

People 60 years and older are also advised to talk to their doctors about whether an RSV vaccine might also be good for them.

Test and seek treatment early

Have a ready supply of COVID-19 tests and a plan to get treatment if you test positive. There are treatments available for both COVID and flu that can reduce your risk for hospitalization and death.

Visit Testing & Treatment | NC COVID-19 (ncdhhs.gov) for information on how to get free at home COVID-19 tests and how to access treatment.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or flu and are in a higher-risk group, or are very sick or worried about your illness, contact your healthcare provider. There are medications your doctor may prescribe to treat flu illness. CDC recommends prompt treatment for people who have flu or who are at higher risk of serious flu complications, such as people with asthma, diabetes (including gestational diabetes), or heart disease.

Be more proactive