RALEIGH, N.C. — Law enforcement leaders came together Thursday to get an update from Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for North Carolina’s Eastern District, on where North Carolina stands when it comes to gang violence.

Easley said they’re seeing more ghost guns on the streets along with Glock switches that turn semiautomatic weapons into automatic ones.

“If they’re used in a crime of violence or drug trafficking offense, it triggers a 30-year mandatory minimum,” Easley said.

Easley’s office is working with ATF and law enforcement agencies to train officers on these increasing threats. He told CBS 17 the next step is targeting what he calls the drivers of violent crime or what kind of tough circumstances might lead a person to get involved in gangs.

“Whether that’s through providing housing support, education, healthcare, mental health, substance abuse treatment,” Easley said.

One of the biggest challenges for this plan is law enforcement staffing. Easley said they need more officers on the streets to make this plan work.