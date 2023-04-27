GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — U.S. Marshalls have arrested a man on Tuesday who has been wanted by deputies for months.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, they began investigating child sexual abuse material being uploaded to the internet in June 2022 and believed that the suspect lived in southeastern Alamance County.

Thomas Filmore Evans (Alamance County Sheriff’s Office)

In July, deputies did a search of Thomas Filmore Evans’s home and examined electronic devices that were seized. They say that Evans uploaded child sex abuse material to the internet and was in possession of “one file” of child sex abuse material at the time of the search.

Before they could serve Evans an arrest warrant, he fled Alamance County.

On Tuesday, Evans was located and arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Guilford County and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He has been charged with four counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and given a $150,000 secured bond.