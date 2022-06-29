KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina double-homicide case now has the attention of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marlon Tyrone Anderson, 49, is wanted after he entered a Kannapolis home and shot and killed a 61-year-old woman and her 49-year-old nephew on June 2, an official news release said.

The woman was identified as Sharon Chambers, but the identity of the nephew has not yet been released.

The initial investigation reveals Anderson fled the home in a black Chevrolet Suburban with North Carolina plate HFZ-4932.

Furthermore, the U.S. Marshals said they have received tips that Anderson has been seen “in areas between Greensboro, Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina.”

However, despite the presumed narrowed-down search, they said they still need the public’s help locating Anderson.

Additionally, police and the U.S. Marshals have confirmed Anderson should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a 165-pound, six-foot male, with brown eyes and black hair. He also has identifiable scars on both ankles, a scar on his chin, a $100 bill tattoo on his right forearm and the North Carolina 704 insignia on his left arm, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the US Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App.