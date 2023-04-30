MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Navy is investigating debris that washed up along 25 miles of North Carolina beaches, the National Park Service announced Sunday.

The NPS said the Cape Hatteras National Seashore and the Town of Nags Head started finding the debris on Thursday and reported it to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Sector North Carolina.

Photo of the debris (National Park Service)

They said plastic, metal, paper and textile fabric debris washed up in low densities along 25 miles of beaches from Nags Head to the villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo.

The nature of the debris suggests it may have come from a U.S. Navy vessel located near the northeastern coast of North Carolina, according to the National Park Service.

For the last 72 hours, the NPS said staff from Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy and the Town of Nags Head have been removing debris.

They said the agencies will continue to remove the debris over the coming days.