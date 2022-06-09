RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that the Department is partnering with the Reinvestment Fund to invest $600,000 to improve access to healthy foods in underserved communities in North Carolina.

The investments are being made through the Healthy Food Financing Initiative, which helps bring grocery stores and other food retailers to underserved rural and urban communities.

“USDA is proud to partner with Reinvestment Fund to ensure that these resources reach the communities where they are needed most, so people can find nutritious food options wherever they live,” said Xochitl Torres Small, USDA rural development secretary.

The following retailers will receive grants:

Peace Gardens & Market in Asheville- $200,000 to serve as a primary retail anchor in the new Blue Note Junction Project

Little Riddle in Shiloh- $120,000 to develop a grocery and farm market in Camden County

Working Landscapes and Mag’s Marketplace in Warrenton- $200,000 to address local food access challenges to launch a food delivery service

SHARE Cooperative in Winston-Salem- $83,000 to support the next phase of development and technology infrastructure implementation for the Harvest Market

“Some people in rural North Carolina not have the convenience of having a grocery store in their hometown or neighboring town,” said Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight.

“Through the Healthy Food Financing Initiative, USDA partners with Reinvestment Fund to bring healthy food options to underserved rural, urban and tribal communities.”