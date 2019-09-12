USGS: Earthquake reported 4 miles outside Cherokee in NC mountains

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small temblor was reported approximately two miles from Cherokee late on Wednesday, according to information from the United States Geological Survey.

The 2.5 magnitude earthquake is the third reported quake in the North Carolina/Tennessee mountains in the last three and a half weeks, according to USGS mapping information.

Wednesday night’s earthquake was reported four miles south-southwest of Cherokee at a depth of 2.5 miles at 11:03 p.m. local time.

CLICK PHOTO TO ENLARGE

The Asheville-area temblor’s epicenter was 3.4 miles southeast of Marshall and 12.1 miles north-northwest of Asheville, according to the USGS.

Another 2.5 magnitude quake was reported on Aug. 18 near Asheville. That earthquake came about nine hours after a 2.2 magnitude earthquake that was reported in Greeneville, Tennessee, at 3:25 a.m.

Wednesday night’s quake was centered in Wilmot.

Although a 2.5 quake is considered to have “weak” shaking, more than two dozen people reported it to the USGS, information posted on their website shows.

The intensity was rated a four on the one-to-10 scale, according to the USGS.

No injuries or damage were reported.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now