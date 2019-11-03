Van filled with NC college students flips in crash on way to Panthers game

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A van filled with Catawba College students flipped over while en-route to Charlotte for the Panthers game on Sunday.

The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Brenner Avenue and Statesville Boulevard, near the Hefner VA Medical Center.

Photo by David Whisenant/WBTV

Police say that a vehicle ran into the back of the college student’s van as it was making a turn – causing the van to flip.

The woman driving the other vehicle said the sun was in her eyes, according to police.

There were no significant injuries to any of the students in the van or to the woman driving the other car – although some of the students went to the hospital as a precaution.

Catawba College confirmed that the students were members of the school’s lacrosse team. The teammates were headed to the Panthers game to sell concessions to raise money.

Two lanes and the middle of the intersection were blocked Sunday morning.

The scene was cleared around 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved