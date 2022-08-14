ST. PAULS, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 south of Fayetteville closed both southbound lanes of the highway for more than an hour Sunday evening, officials said.

The wreck was reported just before 6:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 31, which is near U.S. 301 and near St. Pauls, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

An NCDOT traffic camera image showed emergency vehicles, including an ambulance, at the scene with traffic slowed in both directions.

Until about 8 p.m., traffic was being detoured off I-95 at the scene of the NCDOT camera, which is exit 33/U.S. 301.

A detour was set up for southbound I-95 traffic in northern Robeson County. Drivers were required to use exit 33 and then cross over U.S. 301 to re-access I-95 South.

During the road closure, traffic sensors indicated a back-up in the southbound lanes of about 2 miles.

The highway, except for the shoulder, reopened just after 8 p.m., according to NCDOT.