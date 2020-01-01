Vehicle rolls, strikes NC trooper during DWI arrest

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A North Carolina state trooper was injured when a vehicle struck him during a DWI arrest early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the trooper pulled over a suspected drunk driver, later identified as 42-year-old Samuel McMillin, around 2 a.m. on Interstate 40 near the 121 westbound exit. As the trooper was removing McMillin from the vehicle, the vehicle rolled backward and the open door struck the trooper.

The trooper was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He has since been released.

Backup law enforcement arrested McMillin and charged him with driving while impaired, failure to heed light or siren, and no operator’s license.

Blood test results are pending.

McMillin was placed in the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office under a $5,000 secured bond.

