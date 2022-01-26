Vehicle shot into ‘several’ times on I-40 in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was grazed by a bullet after their car was shot into in Greensboro.

Police say that just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, they got a call about a shooting on Interstate 40 Westbound near West Wendover Avenue.

They found a vehicle at the scene that had been shot “several” times, according to police. The driver had possibly been grazed by the gunfire, so they were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The vehicle that the suspects were driving was described as a black SUV.

This is an ongoing investigation.