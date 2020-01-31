Verizon experiencing outage across most of North Carolina

(WGHP) – Verizon is currently experiencing a massive outage through most of North Carolina.
The company has not posted an estimated time of repair.
The outage appears to be affecting devices sporadically.
According to DownDetector.com, the most-reported outage locations are Greensboro, Raleigh, Lexington, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, High Point, Burlington, Concord and Monroe.
