Verizon experiencing outage across most of North Carolina

North Carolina news

by: WGHP

(WGHP) – Verizon is currently experiencing a massive outage through most of North Carolina.

The company has not posted an estimated time of repair.

The outage appears to be affecting devices sporadically.

According to DownDetector.com, the most-reported outage locations are Greensboro, Raleigh, Lexington, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, High Point, Burlington, Concord and Monroe.

