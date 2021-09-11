Veteran NC firefighter dies from COVID-19 after being hospitalized alongside wife

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A Charlotte firefighter has died from the COVID-19, the fire department announced Saturday afternoon.

Jeff Hager, 46, was a 24-year veteran of the Charlotte Fire Department and passed away Friday afternoon. He and his wife were diagnosed with COVID on Aug. 23. Both he and his wife Amee were hospitalized on Aug. 28, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Hager joined the Charlotte Fire Department in March 1997 and has been with the Huntersville Fire Department since 2013. He served as a firefighter until his death.

Jeff and Amee have four children aged 14, 13, 7 and 6.

“We ask that you please keep family, friends and fire department members in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the Charlotte FD said.