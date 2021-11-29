Vice President Kamala Harris to talk infrastructure law in Charlotte

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the National Congress of American Indians’ 78th Annual Convention, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in North Carolina later this week where she will discuss the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Harris will travel to Charlotte on Thursday where her office said she will talk about how the law will upgrade the U.S.’s infrastructure and create good-paying union jobs in North Carolina.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Congresswoman Alma Adams will accompany Harris in Charlotte.

The vice president’s visit comes after President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated Thanksgiving with soldiers on Fort Bragg last week.