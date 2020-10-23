Vice President Mike Pence to hold campaign rally in eastern NC

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Vice President Mike Pence will make a stop in Kinston this weekend for a campaign rally.

The rally will be held at the Kinston Jet Center, 2860 Jetport Road on Sunday, October 25 beginning at 6 p.m.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and doors are expected to close at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets for Sunday’s rally.