CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte police are investigating an armed robbery at an Uptown apartment complex, department officials said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a robbery at the Uptown 550 apartment complex, Friday night around 9 p.m.

A victim told authorities he was held at gunpoint by two suspects who entered his apartment without his permission and robbed him. The victim as well as his roommate had items stolen, the police report indicated. No injuries were reported.

There is no mention of an arrest at this time other than to say the victims are unknown and this remains an active investigation.

Uptown 550 apartments are described on the development’s own website as “an unmatched luxury apartment community designed for ultimate living.”

Last weekend, a carjacking led to a shooting in the parking garage of the building. According to the CMPD police report, the incident was an armed robbery. They say the victim was robbed at gunpoint in the parking deck and then shot while walking to his apartment. Residents say something like this has never happened before.

The complex later told residents that the incident involved a resident who was living in the apartments under a fradulent identity. That person was banned from the building.

Police have not yet said why they swarmed the building Friday night, but FOX 46 saw at least eight cruisers and a fire truck at the building.