Victim shoots 2 attackers during robbery at NC apartment complex, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were shot in a robbery attempt at an east Charlotte apartment complex overnight.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say three people tried to rob someone at the Hillrock Estates Apartments when the victim fought back and shot two of the attackers.
The apartments are located on Kilborne Drive off Eastway Drive. The condition of the attackers has not been released.
Police have detained the three alleged robbers.
No names have been released.
