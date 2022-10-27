WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Ashley Johnson Parker is trying to understand why former nurse Johnathan Hayes, who investigators accused of allegedly killing two patients, would take her mother’s life.

“I really miss my mama. My kids miss their grandma,” Parker said.

Parker said as more information is released about Hayes from officials, it opens wounds she was trying to heal after her mother, 60-year-old Gwen Crawford’s death.

Crawford is one of the two victims who police say died under Hayes’ care. The other victim was 61-year-old Vicki Lingerfelt.

Parker said the loss of her mother put a toll on the family. She said her being the youngest daughter, she is trying to stay strong.

Parker said her mother was the glue that held the family together. Now all she can do is think of the happy memories they had.

Parker said her mother moved to Winston-Salem from Alabama in 2021 for better medical care. She said her mother went to the hospital on Dec. 18, 2021, for chest pains and died on Jan. 8, 2022.

“I was told by them [doctors] that they were looking into sending her to rehab because she was doing good…they were sending her to rehab, and it went the opposite way,” Parker said.

Newly released death certificates state both women had complications of hypoglycemia and exogenous insulin administration as the cause of death.

“It went from her being able to maneuver around doing stuff to her not even having life in her no more,” Parker said.

Investigators said Hayes also injected a third victim, Pamela Little, who survived. FOX8 has tried to reach out to Little for comment but has not heard back.

On Wednesday, Hayes had his first appearance in court in Forsyth County. A judge charged him with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Hayes could face the death penalty.

Hayes is currently in Forsyth County jail and due in court in November.

Parker said she is praying for all the victims and their families and praying for answers as to why Hayes took her mother away.

“I have been praying during this whole time and moment…It’s not complete closure because we want to know why,” Parker said.