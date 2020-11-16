Victims killed in NC floods ID’d, range in age from 1 to 76

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The names of the victims killed in last week’s devastating floods have been released.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as:
- Crystal Dawn LeVan Reed, age 49 of Hiddenite, NC
- Tyrell Jordan “Ty” Reed, age 18 of Hiddenite, NC
- Tina Ann Allen, age 52 of Hiddenite, NC
- Ronald James Wintemute, age 76 of Hiddenite, NC
- Mason Lee Flowers, age 1 of Hiddenite, NC
Tremendous flood damage to the Hiddenite Campground occurred on Thursday, Nov. 12, and South Yadkin River water levels rose quickly.
Officials were given a list of five people who were unaccounted for. The victims were found at various locations on campground property, the sheriff’s office stated.
Three of the victims were located on Thursday, and two on Friday, according to the release. Officials say the last deceased victim was located at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
Thirty-two people were rescued and evacuated after campers, vehicles, and property from the campground were washed away as the river reached catastrophic levels.
