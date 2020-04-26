Vidant Health sends 122 wrong COVID-19 test results to NC officials, company says

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A major North Carolina health care provider sent North Carolina health officials wrong COVID-19 test results Saturday, officials said.

Vidant Heath said in a news release that 122 results were inaccurate when they were sent to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Vidant officials said the problem was a technical error not a problem with labwork.

Vidant officials said Saturday night that they were working with state officials to update the data.

The company added that the problem in a “data feed” has been fixed.

“We apologize for any confusion this has caused the state, local health departments and patients,” the news release said.

Vidant Health announced last month that 191 workers would be laid off.

