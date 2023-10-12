The above video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A video released by the Winston-Salem Fire Department on Wednesday shows two firefighters getting hurt while responding to a call for service.

On Oct. 5, fire officials were working at East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem when a part of the structure collapsed on two firefighters.

Other firefighters on the scene rushed to help the two who were injured and pulled them out of the rubble.

Both of the injured firefighters were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

“We are thankful for your positive thoughts and prayers!” the WSFD posted on social media.