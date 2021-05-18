VIDEO: 55 rounds fired during brazen Charlotte lounge shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – New details were released Tuesday by CMPD following a weekend shooting that left one man injured outside an Uptown lounge.

CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating what is believed to be a black Mazda CX5 as well as a white four-door Honda Accord.

One of the suspect’s vehicles was tracked down and an AK-47 was seized, police said.

Jayvon Lyon, 26, was shot in the parking lot of Babylon Hookah Lounge around 2:30 a.m. over the weekend near 500 N. College Street. The building and several cars were shot into and one witness said it appeared to be a drive-by and heard about 30 gunshots ring out.

Lyon is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe at least three vehicles were involved and that this was not a random act. Surveillance video showed a suspect pull up to the lounge, exit the vehicle, fire a gun, and then flee the scene.

CMPD said two individuals were arrested for unrelated charges. CMPD called the act ‘a brazen shooting with disregard for the welfare of those in the surrounding area.’

Nearby business owners said it is uncommon for this type of incident to happen in this area, both a business and residential section of Uptown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.