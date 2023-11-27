THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Eight people were displaced and a firefighter was injured as the result of a house fire that took place on Friday night, according to the Thomasville Fire Department.

At around 11:38 p.m. on Friday, firefighters got an alert about a working structure fire on the 900 block of Rosedale Drive.

It took crews around 30 minutes to get the blaze under control as the structure of the house made it difficult to get inside.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor back injury. They have since been released and are expected to be able to return to work in the near future.

Firefighters said that the fire began in the upper area of the chimney. They do not know if there was a fire in the chimney or if heat from the house started the fire.

The roof and attic of the house suffered extensive damage. However, the house is not considered to be a total loss and can be restored.

Eight people were staying in the home and have been displaced.

The fire department recommends that people get their chimneys inspected before using them in the colder months ahead and follow manufacturer guidelines for all heating equipment to reduce the risk of fire.