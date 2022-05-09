SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WNCN) – Saturday morning was “Bo Time” for an alligator in Southport.

“This little guy made picking up breakfast interesting for my husband this morning,” said Stacy Gore in her video of the alligator.

In the video, the alligator could be seen stepping up from the parking lot to the sidewalk around Bojangles. A woman in the background yelled, “Don’t run over it!”

The alligator is then seen slowly walking along the sidewalk before the video ends.

Gore shared the video to an Oak Island community Facebook page. It has been shared hundreds of times and has more than 1,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

Community members have had fun commenting on the video. One Facebook user said, “He just needs his coffee. I look the same before mine too.” Another user said, “My man’s wanted a supreme combo extra rare.”

An alligator at an NC beach just a few days ago. Click for video and larger image

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, in the southeast, the American alligator lives in freshwater swamps, marshes, ponds, lakes and the backwaters of large rivers. They can also be seen in brackish water and even on beaches.

Just a few days ago another gator was spotted swimming in the ocean at Masonboro Island near Wilmington. Marcus Tooker captured video and photos of the rare sight.

He said the gator was in the surf in the middle of the island and seemed to be swimming north toward Wrightsville Beach.