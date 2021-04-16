VIDEO: Bird drops fish onto truck’s windshield along NC highway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A truck driver with Ward Transport got quite the surprise as they were traveling recently through the Charlotte area.
“One of our Charlotte drivers verifies that when driving a truck, you must be prepared for anything!” Ward Transport tweeted.
They aren’t kidding!
The truck was traveling approximately 63 mph on a bridge over what appears to be an area lake.
Then, on video, a bird swooped over, dropping the fish, slapping it against the glass of the front windshield.
The driver was not harmed during this close encounter.