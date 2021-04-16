VIDEO: Bird drops fish onto truck’s windshield along NC highway

North Carolina news

by: WJZY

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A truck driver with Ward Transport got quite the surprise as they were traveling recently through the Charlotte area.

“One of our Charlotte drivers verifies that when driving a truck, you must be prepared for anything!” Ward Transport tweeted.

They aren’t kidding!

The truck was traveling approximately 63 mph on a bridge over what appears to be an area lake.

Then, on video, a bird swooped over, dropping the fish, slapping it against the glass of the front windshield.

The driver was not harmed during this close encounter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories