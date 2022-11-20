LEXINGTON, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the wild robbery of a gun store in which about 20 firearms were taken.

The break-in occurred early Sunday and when police arrived at the scene they discovered the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door.

The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday at M&T’s Pawn and Gun Shop at 1105 S. Main St., according to the owner of the store.

Video from police showed an SUV plow through the store’s front doors — continuing well inside the store.

Two people then ran through the hole created by the SUV and began taking items inside the store. The SUV then reversed through the opening and exited the store while a third person entered and all three thieves kept taking items, according to the video.

The thieves were in and out in about 30 seconds.

Police confirmed that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. The store’s owner told CBS 17 that about 20 guns were stolen and 40 more were damaged.

Police are searching for three suspects at this time.