VIDEO: Coast Guard hoists 4 to safety after fishing boat runs aground at NC coast

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people after a vessel drifted to shore Tuesday morning on the Outer Banks.

Officials confirmed the Coast Guard Command Center in North Carolina received a call around 7:30 a.m. from the captain of the Bald Eagle II stating that his vessel was drifting toward the shore despite having dropped its anchor.

The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter from Elizabeth City and a vessel from Oregon Inlet to the location of the Bald Eagle II, in Southern Shores.

WAVY viewer Kristine Kiousis captured video of the rescue. It shows the disabled vessel floundering in rough seas, as the Coast Guard helicopter hovers overhead.

She also provided these images of the scene.

A Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter arrives on scene after receiving the report of a disabled fishing vessel drifting towards the coast of Duck, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021. The crew of the Bald Eagle II, were wearing survival suits to prevent hypothermia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Photo courtesy of Kristine Kiousis

Photo courtesy of Kristine Kiousis

Photo courtesy of Kristine Kiousis

Photo courtesy of Kristine Kiousis

The Coast Guard says it hoisted four people from the vessel to safety and brought them to the air station. There were no injuries reported.

“The water temperature near Southern Shores is currently 56 degrees, which is dangerous had these four men not been prepared,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hall, operations unit controller for Sector North Carolina. “Fortunately, these men were wearing survival suits to prevent hypothermia when our rescue helicopter arrived.”