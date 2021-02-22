VIDEO: Door-to-door salesman goes on profanity-laced tirade at NC home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Neighbors in south Charlotte caught an aggressive door-to-door salesman on camera using profanity, a racial slur, and calling neighbors names.

Several people say the man spit at them or on their cars.

Neighbor Kari Ketner sent WJZY Ring video of the profanity-laced incident says she felt so disrespected and hurt because she says she was only trying to listen to the man and his sales pitch, but as soon as she turned him down, she says he lashed out at her.

Ketner says she was just in shock over the exchange and says she thinks he was selling reading material to help with kids.

“We got a card machine,” the man is heard saying. Ketner says she doesn’t want to buy any products, and that’s when he launches into the tirade.

“You don’t trust us, n*****s? You see me on the website you racist, b****?” he’s heard saying. “You saw me on the website, didn’t you?”

“What website?” Ketner asks.

“Shut up, b****. The NextDoor app” he responds.

“It honestly broke my heart because I could see he was so angry and I felt the hatred. It was uncalled for. I could understand you being made you’re being denied but just turn around and walk away. You’re a salesperson there’s no need to name call somebody and degrade them,” Ketner said.

She did call police, but did not file a police report. She said the officer told her if he had a permit, there’s nothing they could do.

Other neighbors in the Montclaire and Barclay downs neighborhoods nearby also complained on NextDoor saying similar incidents have happened to them.

WJZY started looking into this after a woman contacted us saying the man spit at her husband’s feet.

Police say if you choose to answer the door, if you’re not interested, tell the salesman that and close the door.

We checked CMPD’s crime map and there were almost a dozen reports of a suspicious person in the neighborhoods in the last week, but it’s unclear if they were specific to that solicitor because police say what happened doesn’t constitute a crime, so there’s no public record of it.